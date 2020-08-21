Michael Lanier

Mr. Michael Leon Lanier, 70, of Jacksonville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.

Please join us for a celebration of life service in loving memory of Mike L. Lanier, at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence, 2821 Piney Green Rd. Midway Park, NC 28544. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

