CHINQUAPIN - Michael Ivey Mobley, 56, of Chinquapin died July 23, 2020.

Services will be private.

Survivors include spouse, Peggy Mobley of Chinquapin; sisters, Carolyn Summerlin of Kinston, Diane Barrett; brothers, Eugene Mobley, both of Wallace, Jonathan Mobley of Chinquapin.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



