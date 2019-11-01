NEWARK, N.J. - Michael Anthony Murray, 54, of New Jersey, died Oct. 23, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sisters, Albertha Sloan of Wallace, Linda McFadden of Edison, New Jersey, Carolyn Murray of Orange, New Jersey, Margaret Murray; and brothers, Gregory Murray, both of Newark, New Jersey, William L. Murray of Montclair, New Jersey.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
