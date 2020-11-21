1/1
Michael Poore
Michael Curtis Poore died unexpectedly from a head injury on November 12, 2020, at the age of 39. Michael is survived by his wife, Sheledy of Jacksonville, North Carolina and his parents, Jerry and Teri Poore, his sister Retha Laird, his aunt Nikki Long, his uncle Curt Gordon and his cousins Laura Cross, Kimberly Wilson and Jenny Gilbert. He was predeceased in death by his grandfather, grandmother, aunt and uncle.
Michael was born on April 20, 1981, in Arlington, Texas. He graduated from Hoggard High School and Campbell University in North Carolina.
Michael loved socializing with people, he had a good personality and liked to tease and tell jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved technology, racing remote control cars with Sheledy and his dogs, Stout, Dallas and Willow. He loved snow boarding, skiing, surfing and video games. He was active in Cued Speech where he spent many summers at camp cheerio working with deaf children and their parents.
Michael had many friends and was a kind, thoughtful young man. He always had a positive outlook on life in spite of being deaf.
He was a good, supportive husband and a loving son. We will miss him terribly.
Michael did not wish for a memorial service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
