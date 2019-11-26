Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Seary Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Master Sergeant Seary is survived by his wife, Eileen Mary Seary of Jacksonville; and his sole son, Michael C. Seary Jr., of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Master Sergeant Seary was born on June 12th, 1946, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; to parents Michael Seary and Ann Stepanavage.

He graduated from Robinson High School, Tampa Florida in 1965, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps the following year, where he served honorably as a CH-34 crew chief in Vietnam. Upon completing his tour of duty, he left the Marine Corps, only to return to duty in 1975; he remained with the Marine Corps Air Wing until his retirement in 1996.

Master Sergeant Seary will be terrifically missed. His family and friends will always remember him as a dignified, proud, strong man of unquestionable character and integrity.

As per Master Sergeant Seary's wishes, a formal ceremony will not be held; he will be interned at the National Veteran's Cemetery of Bushnell, Florida in a small, private ceremony.

In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, feel free to place a donation with a credible veteran's charity.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

