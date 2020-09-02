1/
Michael Sparks
NORTH CAPE MAY - Michael L. Sparks, 59, of North Cape May died Aug. 30, 2020, at home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City with burial following at Willis family cemetery, Smyrna.
Survivors include wife, Susan Feitz Sparks; daughters, Veronica Walsh, Brittany Willis; siblings, Donna Sparks Bennet, Kathleen Little; and stepdaughters, Amie Schroder, Erin Ridgway, Rachel Taylor.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
