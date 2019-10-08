Michael R VanVliet, SSGT, USMC, of Hubert, departed this life on 5 October 2019.

He was 36 years old. SSGT VanVliet was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment. He served his country proudly and with honor for 18 years.

Michael was a beloved mentor and friend to all that had the privilege to know him. Outside of his military duty, he loved to work with his hands, play softball, coaching football, volunteering his time to MSKA, and riding his motorcycle. He had a special love for spending time with his sons and wife. Michael was an amazing father and husband. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald VanVliet. He is survived by his mother, Renee VanVliet; Grandparents, Jack and Debby VanVliet; Aunt, Nina Nelson; Aunt, Barbara Hoover; Mother and Father in Law, Ann and Terry Oltmanns; Sisters in Law, Kim Hester (Neal), Ruthanne Duffy (Matt), Evelyn Paxton, Liezl Hopkins (David), and Tera Bernard (Michael); Brothers in Law, Barry Wayne Hoover, Raymond Garcia (Mia), and Todd Oltmanns (Heather); Brothers, Steven Nuckolls (Monica), and Joshua Nuckolls; Sister, Amanda Hernandez (Michael); Two beloved Sons, Dominic and Xander VanVliet; And his loving Wife, Barbara VanVliet.

Service to honor his memory will be held at 1000 on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Johnson Funeral Home is honored to serve the VanVliet family.

