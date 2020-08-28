Michael John "Mike" Yankow passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Mike was born on November 20, 1946, in Manhattan, NY. He was raised in the Bronx where he was a member of Saint Paul's choir. He graduated from Power Memorial Academy and joined the Navy in 1965, serving two tours in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Boston.
In 1970, Mike moved to Walden, NY, where he married Sharon Dunn and started his family. He was employed at the Thruway Shopping Center and was a dedicated supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was Cub Master of Pack 225, and then Troop Master of Troop 225, earning numerous awards, including Scout Master of the Year. He also served on the National Camp Inspection Team.
In 1995, Mike and Sharon moved to Jacksonville, NC, buying a campground which they enjoyed for many years. In 2005, they decided to move on and went full-time RVing working in numerous campgrounds throughout the country. Mike was always a Yankees fan and was proud to have worked at Yankee Stadium as a teenager. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on various little projects.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Yankow, and Helen Rae Henness; brother, Ricky Allen Yankow, sister-in-law Eileen Yankow, brother-in-law Stephen (Chuck) Costello and parents-in-law, James Dunn and Jinny Brooks Dunn. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Dunn Yankow (Jacksonville, NC); children, Michael Yankow (Jacksonville, NC), Jennifer Hammond (Jason) (Medora, ND) and Dennis Yankow (Richmond, VA); grandchildren, Ayden Yankow, Jaimee Yankow, Leyland Yankow, and Violet Yankow; sister, Kay Costello (New Windsor, NY) and brother, Thomas (Tom) and Sandra Yankow (Glendale, NY). He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring House, 2625 Pickett Road, Durham, NC 27705; www.caringhouse.org.