1/1
Michael Yankow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John "Mike" Yankow passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Mike was born on November 20, 1946, in Manhattan, NY. He was raised in the Bronx where he was a member of Saint Paul's choir. He graduated from Power Memorial Academy and joined the Navy in 1965, serving two tours in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Boston.
In 1970, Mike moved to Walden, NY, where he married Sharon Dunn and started his family. He was employed at the Thruway Shopping Center and was a dedicated supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was Cub Master of Pack 225, and then Troop Master of Troop 225, earning numerous awards, including Scout Master of the Year. He also served on the National Camp Inspection Team.
In 1995, Mike and Sharon moved to Jacksonville, NC, buying a campground which they enjoyed for many years. In 2005, they decided to move on and went full-time RVing working in numerous campgrounds throughout the country. Mike was always a Yankees fan and was proud to have worked at Yankee Stadium as a teenager. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on various little projects.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Yankow, and Helen Rae Henness; brother, Ricky Allen Yankow, sister-in-law Eileen Yankow, brother-in-law Stephen (Chuck) Costello and parents-in-law, James Dunn and Jinny Brooks Dunn. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Dunn Yankow (Jacksonville, NC); children, Michael Yankow (Jacksonville, NC), Jennifer Hammond (Jason) (Medora, ND) and Dennis Yankow (Richmond, VA); grandchildren, Ayden Yankow, Jaimee Yankow, Leyland Yankow, and Violet Yankow; sister, Kay Costello (New Windsor, NY) and brother, Thomas (Tom) and Sandra Yankow (Glendale, NY). He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring House, 2625 Pickett Road, Durham, NC 27705; www.caringhouse.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved