Michelle Barbee Rowe, 46, of Richlands, passed away at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

Michelle was a member of First Baptist Church of Richlands. She was also a nurse at Onslow Medical Center for over 20 years. Michelle was a wonderful mother, daughter and wife, she was the love of her family's life, and will be missed very much.

She is survived by her husband Scott Rowe, sons; Caleb Rowe and Mason Rowe of the home, mother Wanda Barbee of Richlands, uncles; Burke and Wayne Barbee, their wives and children, and Mother and Father in Law, Angie and Jim Rowe.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-7pm at First Baptist Church of Richlands. The Funeral service will follow, starting at 7:00pm at the church. Burial will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the William-Burke-Barbee Cemetery at 2:00pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019
