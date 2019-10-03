HOLLY RIDGE - Michelle Ann Tenhet, 56, of Holly Ridge died Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church with burial held at a later date.
Survivors include sons, Richard Schneider III of Sneads Ferry, Dakota Tenhet of Holly Ridge; daughter, Melanie Schneider of Hampstead; parents, Thomas and Barbara Doroski Podlas; and brothers, Thomas Podlas Jr., all of Little Rivers, New York, Kevin Podlas of Riverhead, New York.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
