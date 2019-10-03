Michelle Tenhet

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC
28445
(910)-329-1633
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church
Obituary
HOLLY RIDGE - Michelle Ann Tenhet, 56, of Holly Ridge died Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church with burial held at a later date.
Survivors include sons, Richard Schneider III of Sneads Ferry, Dakota Tenhet of Holly Ridge; daughter, Melanie Schneider of Hampstead; parents, Thomas and Barbara Doroski Podlas; and brothers, Thomas Podlas Jr., all of Little Rivers, New York, Kevin Podlas of Riverhead, New York.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
