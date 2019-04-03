BEULAVILLE - Mickey Shawn Sholar, 51, of Beulaville died April 1, 2019, at his home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville followed by burial at Sholar family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include wife, Carrie Beth Sholar; daughter, Ashley Sholar; son, Nolan Watson, all of Beulaville; and mother, Hilda Macquarries of Wilson.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
