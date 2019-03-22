Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mila Huygens. View Sign



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Jeff Allem officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarman Family Cemetery on Thomas Loop Road in Richlands.

Mila Grace is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ashley Huygens of the home; brother, Nolan Huygens of the home; grandparents, Rick Huygens of Scottdale, PA, Clare Copenhaver and her husband, Jay of New Stanton, PA and James Allem of Uniontown, PA; great-grandparents, Jim and Susan Prock of Bassett, VA, and Dennis and Deborah Allem of Canton, OH; aunts and uncles, Nicole (Donald) Holmes of Chesapeake, VA, Michael (Tara) Huygens, of Kittery, ME, and Ryan Allem of Pittsburgh, PA; cousins, Ryan and Alex Holmes; and her honorary family, Mr. and Mrs. Kurt and Casey Jones, and Trey and Brantley.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made in honor of Mila Grace Huygens to Avery's Angels Gastroschisis Foundation to aid in future research at

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

RICHLANDS - Mila Grace Huygens, infant daughter of Daniel and Ashley Huygens of Richlands, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Jeff Allem officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarman Family Cemetery on Thomas Loop Road in Richlands.Mila Grace is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ashley Huygens of the home; brother, Nolan Huygens of the home; grandparents, Rick Huygens of Scottdale, PA, Clare Copenhaver and her husband, Jay of New Stanton, PA and James Allem of Uniontown, PA; great-grandparents, Jim and Susan Prock of Bassett, VA, and Dennis and Deborah Allem of Canton, OH; aunts and uncles, Nicole (Donald) Holmes of Chesapeake, VA, Michael (Tara) Huygens, of Kittery, ME, and Ryan Allem of Pittsburgh, PA; cousins, Ryan and Alex Holmes; and her honorary family, Mr. and Mrs. Kurt and Casey Jones, and Trey and Brantley.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made in honor of Mila Grace Huygens to Avery's Angels Gastroschisis Foundation to aid in future research at averysangels.org/donate Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close