RICHLANDS - Mila Grace Huygens, infant daughter of Daniel and Ashley Huygens of Richlands, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Jeff Allem officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarman Family Cemetery on Thomas Loop Road in Richlands.
Mila Grace is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ashley Huygens of the home; brother, Nolan Huygens of the home; grandparents, Rick Huygens of Scottdale, PA, Clare Copenhaver and her husband, Jay of New Stanton, PA and James Allem of Uniontown, PA; great-grandparents, Jim and Susan Prock of Bassett, VA, and Dennis and Deborah Allem of Canton, OH; aunts and uncles, Nicole (Donald) Holmes of Chesapeake, VA, Michael (Tara) Huygens, of Kittery, ME, and Ryan Allem of Pittsburgh, PA; cousins, Ryan and Alex Holmes; and her honorary family, Mr. and Mrs. Kurt and Casey Jones, and Trey and Brantley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made in honor of Mila Grace Huygens to Avery's Angels Gastroschisis Foundation to aid in future research at averysangels.org/donate .
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
