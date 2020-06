Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

RICHLANDS - Mildred Ameila Byrley, 97, of Richlands died May 29,2020, at her residence.

Survivors include son, Howard John Byrley; and daughter, Brenda Byrley.

Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store