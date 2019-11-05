Jacksonville, NC - On November 3rd, 2019, Mildred Barfield Midgett went peacefully to be with the Lord and Savior that she had loved and pursued throughout her life.
Mildred was a native of Panama City, Florida, born December 24,1932. Mildred was known by all who knew her as a woman of great strength, faith, deep convictions and a kind and loving heart...She had enough love to share with everyone, and everyone who knew her loved her. Her husband Major attributes his success and happiness in this life to the love and devotion of his beloved wife Mildred. Her life was a mirror of Christ's heart, and a testament to His unconditional love.
She leaves behind the loves of her life. Her devoted husband and best friend of 65 years, Major Midgett; her three beloved children, Brenda Lewis and husband Wade, Billy Midgett, and Vickie Midgett; her precious grandchildren, Lola McPartlend, Lance, Wade Reese, Jewel and Josh Hawley, Zachary Windham, and Isabella Midgett. Also remaining are her precious great-grandchildren, Annabel McPartland; Josh, Penelope, and Scarlet Hawley; Grayson Lewis and Rylie Lewis.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7th, 2019, at Blue Creek Baptist Church, 1251 Burgaw Highway, Jacksonville, N.C., followed by internment at Jacksonville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019