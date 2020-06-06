BEULAVILLE - Mildred Whaley Batchelor, 84, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Graveside service is Monday, June 8, 3 p.m., East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaivlle, N.C.
Survivors: Sons: Rex Allen Batchelor, Gastonia, N.C., Craig Batchelor, Winterville, N.C., Tim Batchelor, Beulaville, N.C., sister, Clara Mae Whaley, Jacksonville, N.C., 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at www.communityfuneralhomenc.com
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.