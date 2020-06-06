Mildred Whaley Batchelor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEULAVILLE - Mildred Whaley Batchelor, 84, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Graveside service is Monday, June 8, 3 p.m., East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaivlle, N.C.
Survivors: Sons: Rex Allen Batchelor, Gastonia, N.C., Craig Batchelor, Winterville, N.C., Tim Batchelor, Beulaville, N.C., sister, Clara Mae Whaley, Jacksonville, N.C., 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at www.communityfuneralhomenc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved