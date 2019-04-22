Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millie Ulmer. View Sign

Milca "Millie" Matos Ulmer passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Millie, was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, NC. She retired from civil service as a beautician and later was employed at the cleaners on base.

Mrs. Ulmer was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jennings Ulmer. She is survived by her three children, Dickey Ulmer (Debbie) of Jacksonville, NC, Elizabeth Jones (Robert) of Maysville, NC, and Billy Ulmer (Marcia) of Jacksonville, FL.

She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Christopher Ulmer (Vanessa), Michael Jones (Nicky), Jonathan Ulmer, Amelia Ulmer, and Brandon Ulmer. The step-grandchildren she leaves behind include Robert Jones Jr. (Ingrid), and Sandy Eubank (Derek). Millie's step-grandsons include David Davis, Dawson Jones, Levi Eubank, and her great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Ulmer.

Milca loved traveling and having a good time with her family, cooking, bowling, and growing flowers. She was a great friend to all who knew her, and will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank the following friends who spent Millie's last days of her life keeping her company, doing whatever needed to be done, and showing her compassion and love. They include Lola Miller, Kristy Smith, Riley Rockwell, Doug Ipock, and Brittany and Tristan Fothergill.

Mrs. Ulmer will be cremated and buried at a private ceremony at a later time. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at 1004 Vernon Drive in Jacksonville, NC.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.

Milca "Millie" Matos Ulmer passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.Millie, was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, NC. She retired from civil service as a beautician and later was employed at the cleaners on base.Mrs. Ulmer was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jennings Ulmer. She is survived by her three children, Dickey Ulmer (Debbie) of Jacksonville, NC, Elizabeth Jones (Robert) of Maysville, NC, and Billy Ulmer (Marcia) of Jacksonville, FL.She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Christopher Ulmer (Vanessa), Michael Jones (Nicky), Jonathan Ulmer, Amelia Ulmer, and Brandon Ulmer. The step-grandchildren she leaves behind include Robert Jones Jr. (Ingrid), and Sandy Eubank (Derek). Millie's step-grandsons include David Davis, Dawson Jones, Levi Eubank, and her great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Ulmer.Milca loved traveling and having a good time with her family, cooking, bowling, and growing flowers. She was a great friend to all who knew her, and will be missed by all.The family would like to thank the following friends who spent Millie's last days of her life keeping her company, doing whatever needed to be done, and showing her compassion and love. They include Lola Miller, Kristy Smith, Riley Rockwell, Doug Ipock, and Brittany and Tristan Fothergill.Mrs. Ulmer will be cremated and buried at a private ceremony at a later time. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at 1004 Vernon Drive in Jacksonville, NC.Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville. Funeral Home Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services

308 Main St

Maysville , NC 28555

(910) 743-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close