Milca "Millie" Matos Ulmer passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Millie, was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, NC. She retired from civil service as a beautician and later was employed at the cleaners on base.
Mrs. Ulmer was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jennings Ulmer. She is survived by her three children, Dickey Ulmer (Debbie) of Jacksonville, NC, Elizabeth Jones (Robert) of Maysville, NC, and Billy Ulmer (Marcia) of Jacksonville, FL.
She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Christopher Ulmer (Vanessa), Michael Jones (Nicky), Jonathan Ulmer, Amelia Ulmer, and Brandon Ulmer. The step-grandchildren she leaves behind include Robert Jones Jr. (Ingrid), and Sandy Eubank (Derek). Millie's step-grandsons include David Davis, Dawson Jones, Levi Eubank, and her great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Ulmer.
Milca loved traveling and having a good time with her family, cooking, bowling, and growing flowers. She was a great friend to all who knew her, and will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank the following friends who spent Millie's last days of her life keeping her company, doing whatever needed to be done, and showing her compassion and love. They include Lola Miller, Kristy Smith, Riley Rockwell, Doug Ipock, and Brittany and Tristan Fothergill.
Mrs. Ulmer will be cremated and buried at a private ceremony at a later time. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at 1004 Vernon Drive in Jacksonville, NC.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
