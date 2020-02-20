Graham - Millie "Faye" Justice Yarbrough of Graham, 84, passed away on February 18, 2020, after an illness of six months.
A native of Onslow County, a graduate of Jones Walker Nursing School of Wilmington, she moved to Graham in 1962, where she worked at Alamance County Hospital, and later as a nurse at Medical Village for Dr. Rolland Matthews. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and a member of Believers Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, John Russell Yarbrough of 61 years; three sons, Douglas R. Yarbrough of Leasburg, Bradley Justice and Chris Shaw of Durham, and Clinton C. Yarbrough of Graham; two granddaughters, Emma Grace and Ella Faye, and their mother Jennifer Forsyth of Greensboro; and brother, Willie Justice of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel with interment in the Justice Family Cemetery following the service. A memorial service is planned for friends and family at Riverside Baptist Church at 11 a.m. February 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Alamance County.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020