It is with great sadness that the family of Grand Master Milton Arsenio Nieves, known to his friends and family as "Milt" or "Milty," passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 61 years.
He was born September 10, 1957, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and migrated to the United States at a young age. He graduated from Bullard Havens Regional Vocational Technical School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in June 1975.
On February 3, 1977, he began his military career in the United States Marine Corps. He was quickly promoted throughout his 22 years in service and retired as a Master Sergeant in April 1999, as the Brig Warden of Camp Lejeune. In retirement he served as Service Officer for The American Legion and the Disabled American Veteran; he was selected as American Legion Ligonier of the year.
Martial Arts was his lifelong passion that began in June, 1965. At age 15 opened his first Martial arts school. After 53 years he holds several Black Belts in Tae-Kwon-Do, Karate and Jiu-Jit-Su and has earned the title of Grand Master.
Military Accolades include Achievement Medal with 3 stars, National Defense Medal, Commendation Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 6 Stars, and Meritorious Service Medal.
Martial arts accolades include inductions in 2001 World Karate Union Hall of Fame as Distinguished Master of the Year, 2002 International Association of Martial Artist as Distinguished Black Belt Recognition Award and 2003 United States American Martial Arts Association As Most Distinguished Master.
Above all, he will be remembered for being a loving father, husband, and friend to many. His caring, loving and larger than life personality will never be forgotten. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Maria Magdalena; his mother, Guillermina Nieves; son, Damien Nieves; daughter, Marlene Beguhl; four grandchildren, Cianna, Madeline, Lucien, and Meredith. He will also be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Wake services will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14th, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Avenue in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 214 Marine Blvd in Jacksonville NC. Burial with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019