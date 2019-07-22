HUBERT - Milton Jones, 62, of Hubert died July 18, 2019, at his residence
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Jones of Hubert; sons, James Mitchell III of Shawnee, Kansas, Joe Royal of Phoenix; daughters, Melissa VanValkenburgh of Fort Seal, Oklahoma, Katrina Phillips of Jacksonville; brothers, Jerry Bernard Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas, Sammy Lee Jones; and sisters, Annette Jones, Bernette Jones, all of Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019