HUNTERSVILLE - Minnette Brown Macon, 82, of Huntersville died Oct. 24, 2020, at her home.

Services will be private.

Survivors include son, Eric D. "Rick" Macon Jr. of Irmo, South Carolina; daughters, Donna Stroud of Mint Hill, Pamela Izokovic of Huntersville.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



