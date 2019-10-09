MEMPHIS - Minnie B. Scurlock, 92, of Memphis, Tennessee, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Hines Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Whittier Ward of Plattenville, Louisiana, James Patrick Ward of Hollywood, Florida; daughter, Vivian Valentine of Memphis; sisters, Vilenar Pickett of Hubert, Arvena Pettaway of Raleigh, Annie Ruth James, Katherlene Jackson; and brother, James Burgess, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019