Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281

Misako Yamakawa Powers, 79, of Jacksonville passed away on the 14th of July 2019 after embarking on a long journey with cancer since 2011. Mrs. Powers is now at Eagle Peak enjoying her moment with her fellow family and pioneer members of the SGI. Mrs. Powers was born 17th November 1939 in Naha, Okinawa.



Her Father Muneshige and Mother Shizuko Yamakawa died during the 2nd World War and she was the 3rd oldest amongst her 6 brothers and sisters. Her surviving siblings are her oldest brother, Maskatsu, who assumed the role of providing for the family of 6, Tsuruko, the oldest sister, and the youngest brother, Munikatsu. Her siblings who preceded her in death are Kyoko Hasimato, the youngest sister, (who passed of cancer), and her other brother, Giro, (who also died during the war).



Misako was married to Stephen T. Powers, her husband and father of their two children, Chrissy P. Mills and Steven Powers for 59 years. Misako met the love of her life and married Stephen T. Powers in Okinawa. After completion of his tour in Okinawa, Master Sergeant Powers returned to Springfield, Illinois.



Master Sergeant was sent to Vietnam for his first tour of duty and left behind his family in Springfield, Illinois. After various tours while serving the military, the family finally settled their roots in Jacksonville, NC. Misako was an active SGI member serving the community and working for the Happiness of others.



"An ascending life, in which we keep striving to grow and improve-this is what is meant by human revolution. Human revolution doesn't mean becoming something special or different from who we are; it simply means striving to improve, no matter what challenges we face."



Daisaku Ikeda



Misako's love for life was always thoughtful of her husband, her two children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Steven Powers. She is also survived by her beloved daughter, Christine P. Mills and husband, Steven, their two children, Tsuruko Williams and her husband, Joe and their son, Nathan, also, Stevie Mills and his wife, Jenny and their two sons, Stevie and Jack. Her son, Steven Powers and his wife, Kristy, along with their two children, Clark Powers and Kaitlin Horne and her husband, Lance and their son Keenen also survive her.



Services will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28540. Join the celebration of Misako's life and accomplishments Friday night at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 7-20-2019 at 11:00 AM, a traditional SGI-USA Buddhist ceremony will be conducted.



The Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the support and prayers they've received.



"A Great human revolution in just a single individual, will help achieve a change in the destiny of a nation and further, will enable a change in the destiny of all humankind. "



Daisaku Ikeda



Internet condolences may be left at

