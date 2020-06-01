Mittie Humphrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mittie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBERT - Mittie Bess Pittman Humphrey, 30, of Hubert died May 30, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Piney Grove Baptist Church cemetery, Swansboro.
Survivors include son, Benjamin Jeb Humphrey Jr.; parents, Alvin and Martha Pittman; sisters, Ilane Heather Pittman, all of Hubert, Martha Ann Pittman Chandler of Holly Springs.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved