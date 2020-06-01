Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Mittie Bess Pittman Humphrey, 30, of Hubert died May 30, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Piney Grove Baptist Church cemetery, Swansboro.

Survivors include son, Benjamin Jeb Humphrey Jr.; parents, Alvin and Martha Pittman; sisters, Ilane Heather Pittman, all of Hubert, Martha Ann Pittman Chandler of Holly Springs.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



