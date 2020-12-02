Mollie Louise Morton, 76, of Jacksonville, was received into heaven on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 58 years, Franklin Bud Morton; her children, Gene and Rachel Morton, Paul and Kimberly Morton, Tina Moody and Gale Morton; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Born Mollie Louise Avery on February 27, 1944, in Little Washington, NC; to Norman and Beatrice Avery; and is survived by four brothers and one sister.
A member of Enon Chapel Baptist Church, she knew no stranger, better known as Nanny she loved to share the word of Christ, crochet, do needlework and give lots of hugs which will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Enon Chapel Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.