Mona Hice

Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Carter Family Cemetery
Beulaville, NC
BEULAVILLE - Mona Sue Carter Hice, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Premier Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Jacksonville, NC.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Carter Family Cemetery, Beulaville, NC.
Survivors include children, Eric Hice, Charles Hice, Tammy Pegram; brother, Randy Carter; and five grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at Communityfuneralhomenc.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2019
