PINK HILL - Monica Kubacki Daugherty, 64, of Pink Hill died Feb. 4, 2020.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Monday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Survivors include mother, Eileen Kubacki of Fort Pierce, Florida; daughters, Tara Kocheran, Tamara Anderson, both of Beulaville, Tiffany Fowler of Woodland; sister, Nancy Hoffman of Georgia; brothers, Steven Kubacki of Washington, Matthew Miener of St. Louis, David Bethel of Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020