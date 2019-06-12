Morris Benson

Service Information
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEULAVILLE - Morris Wayne Benson, 80, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include his wife, Betty S. Benson of Beulaville; daughters, Kimberly Joyce Eldred of Potters Hill, Teresa Marie Cabe of Clayton; son Kevin Wayne Benson of Jacksonville; sister, Kaye Dail of Virginia.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.