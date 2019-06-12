BEULAVILLE - Morris Wayne Benson, 80, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include his wife, Betty S. Benson of Beulaville; daughters, Kimberly Joyce Eldred of Potters Hill, Teresa Marie Cabe of Clayton; son Kevin Wayne Benson of Jacksonville; sister, Kaye Dail of Virginia.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019