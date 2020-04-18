Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Shepard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JACKSONVILLE - Morris Henderson Shepard Sr., 85, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the ARC Assisted Living in Jacksonville.Interment will be held privately at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the ongoing attempt to maintain a safe and healthy community, no services are being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so.Mr. Shepard was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department after a long career in law enforcement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melvernia Wiley Shepard.Survivors include one daughter, Phyllis Bryan and her husband, Keith; three sons, Morris Shepard Jr. and his wife, Kathryn of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Allen Shepard and his wife, Darlene of Winston Salem and Randy Dean Shepard of Jacksonville; two brothers, Johnny Shepard and his wife, Margie of Jacksonville and George Shepard and his wife, Doris of Jacksonville; one sister, Maureen Turnage and her husband, Edward of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Billy Bryan, Jonathan Shepard, Crystal Turner, Kelly Thomas, Ashley Walker, Dani Parks, Brooke Levin, Jordan Shepard and Kaitlyn Shepard; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

