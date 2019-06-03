Muriel Lynn Anderson, 69, of Jacksonville died Sunday, June 6, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Mrs. Anderson was born July 1, 1949, in Queens, NY; to the late Fred and Florence Waterbury Johnson.
Surviving; her husband, Edward Anderson of the home; one son, William Johnson and his wife Rose of Queens, NY; two stepchildren, Mary Winnegar of FL, Edward J. Anderson of NY; two sisters, Barbara Richardson of NY, Elizabeth Sullivan of NY; two brothers, Richard Johnson of NY, Robert Johnson of NY; and granddaughter, Valynn Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday June 8, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019