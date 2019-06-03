Muriel Anderson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Anderson.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Obituary
Send Flowers

Muriel Lynn Anderson, 69, of Jacksonville died Sunday, June 6, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Mrs. Anderson was born July 1, 1949, in Queens, NY; to the late Fred and Florence Waterbury Johnson.
Surviving; her husband, Edward Anderson of the home; one son, William Johnson and his wife Rose of Queens, NY; two stepchildren, Mary Winnegar of FL, Edward J. Anderson of NY; two sisters, Barbara Richardson of NY, Elizabeth Sullivan of NY; two brothers, Richard Johnson of NY, Robert Johnson of NY; and granddaughter, Valynn Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday June 8, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.