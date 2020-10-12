MIDWAY PARK - Muriel Bryant, 64,of Midway Park, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include daughter, Christinawillsax Dawkins of Richmond, Virginia; sons, Ardee Bryant of Jacksonville, Landorcalrecend Bryant of Richmond, Virginia; brothers, Louis Cooley of Gumspring, Virginia, Arthur and George Cooley, both of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Gloria Humphrey of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.