MIDWAY PARK - Muriel Bryant, 64,of Midway Park, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Survivors include daughter, Christinawillsax Dawkins of Richmond, Virginia; sons, Ardee Bryant of Jacksonville, Landorcalrecend Bryant of Richmond, Virginia; brothers, Louis Cooley of Gumspring, Virginia, Arthur and George Cooley, both of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Gloria Humphrey of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.



