Muriel Bryant
MIDWAY PARK - Muriel Bryant, 64,of Midway Park, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include daughter, Christinawillsax Dawkins of Richmond, Virginia; sons, Ardee Bryant of Jacksonville, Landorcalrecend Bryant of Richmond, Virginia; brothers, Louis Cooley of Gumspring, Virginia, Arthur and George Cooley, both of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Gloria Humphrey of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Akridge Family Funeral Care
2861-3 Richlands Hwy
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 333-9650
