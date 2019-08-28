MAPLE HILL - Myra Anita Bryant Brown, 59, of Maple Hill died Aug. 25, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with burial following at Bryant family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include husband, Felton Brown of Maple Hill; sons, Ranjek Hankins of Jacksonville, Felton Brown Jr. of Greenville; stepfather, Archie Hankins of Toledo, Ohio; brothers, James F. Thompson, Christopher Thompson, both of Clayton, Fitzgerald Hankins of Toledo, Ohio; and sisters: Sherry Thompson of Garner, Jewel Hankins of Toledo, Ohio.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019