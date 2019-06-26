Myrtle B. Falls, 82, of Jacksonville died June 21, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Gospel Temple Holiness Church, Richlands with interment following at New Bern National Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Andrea Carty of Wilmington, Delaware, Keysya Falls of Charlotte, Coranetta "Vicki" Falls of Jacksonville; sons, Derrick Falls of Wilmington, Delaware, William Falls II of Richlands; and sisters, Mary Ida Henderson of Jacksonville, Oglatha Lavender of Richlands.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019