Nancy Cannon

Nancy Pittman Cannon, 79, of South River, passed away September 24, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Carteret Memorial Gardens. in Beaufort, officiated by Rev. Richard Patterson. The family will receive friends before and following the service.
Nancy was born on December 12, 1940, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late William and Thelma Pittman. She faithfully attended First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort where she was a member for almost 30 years. She loved being near children and was happy to be able to be a teacher's assistant and school bus driver for 32 years. Nancy and her late husband William helped organize and develop the South River Rescue Squad where he served as Chief for 23 years.
Nancy was known in her community for cleaning and preparing soft crabs. Her cooking was amazing, especially her fried shrimp, stewed hard crabs, and her famous collards. When she wasn't cooking or spending time with her family, she could be found riding around in her golf cart with her little dog Lacey.
Nancy always saw the good in others and she made sure that she expressed that to them. Her caring ways and kindness extended to all she met. Nancy loved her family and she made it a priority to put them first in all that she did. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, sister and friend to all.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Newell of South River and son, Gary Cannon of Newport; sister, Kathy P. Mizell Manchester, TN; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 ½ years, William Lloyd Cannon; and son-in-law, Clifton "Red Dog" Newell.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to First Free Will Baptist Church at 1947 Live Oak St, Beaufort, NC 28516.
