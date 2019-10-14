CAPE CARTERET - Nancy Ruth Fitzgerald, 81, of Cape Carteret died Oct. 12, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Richard Edwin Fitzgerald of the home; son, Paul Louis Jenison of Maysville; stepson, Richard E. Fitzgerald Jr of Cape Coral, Florida; stepdaughter, Kathleen Velasco of Tawas City, Michigan; and sister, Lois Eva Craig of Emerald Isle.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
