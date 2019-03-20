Nancy Foster

Obituary

HAMPSTEAD – Nancy Padgett Foster, 58, of Hampstead died March 16, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include husband, Alvin T. Foster; son, Keith O'Brien Padgett of Jacksonville; and siblings, Gregory D. Padgett of Hubert, Karen P. Foy of Richlands, Molly Long of Rocky Point, Steve Padgett of Surf City.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
