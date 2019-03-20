HAMPSTEAD – Nancy Padgett Foster, 58, of Hampstead died March 16, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include husband, Alvin T. Foster; son, Keith O'Brien Padgett of Jacksonville; and siblings, Gregory D. Padgett of Hubert, Karen P. Foy of Richlands, Molly Long of Rocky Point, Steve Padgett of Surf City.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019