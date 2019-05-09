Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Franco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAPLE HILL - Nancy Lorraine Sweet Franco, age 82, of Maple Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

She was born to the late Arthur K. Sweet and Pauline Doris Durling on March 21, 1937, in Worcester, Ma.

Nancy spent her life caring for others in the nursing profession and was widely known as Gramma Nancy as she fostered children and eventually ran her own daycare.

Nancy loved playing the piano, sewing and fly fishing and was a remarkable ballroom dancer. It would be remiss if it wasn't mentioned that she loved the holy Father and Mother and was a great patriot.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Shawnee Bartley and Sharon Duba; her grandchildren, Christina and Brett Hall; great-grandchildren, Julian, Landen, Braxton and Aspynn; and her sister, Dorothy Gniadek.

The family wishes to thank all who loved Mama.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Trinity Methodist Church, 301 Marine Blvd., Jacksonville, N.C. Flower and memorial donations may be sent there as well.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at



MAPLE HILL - Nancy Lorraine Sweet Franco, age 82, of Maple Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.She was born to the late Arthur K. Sweet and Pauline Doris Durling on March 21, 1937, in Worcester, Ma.Nancy spent her life caring for others in the nursing profession and was widely known as Gramma Nancy as she fostered children and eventually ran her own daycare.Nancy loved playing the piano, sewing and fly fishing and was a remarkable ballroom dancer. It would be remiss if it wasn't mentioned that she loved the holy Father and Mother and was a great patriot.Nancy is survived by her daughters, Shawnee Bartley and Sharon Duba; her grandchildren, Christina and Brett Hall; great-grandchildren, Julian, Landen, Braxton and Aspynn; and her sister, Dorothy Gniadek.The family wishes to thank all who loved Mama.Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Trinity Methodist Church, 301 Marine Blvd., Jacksonville, N.C. Flower and memorial donations may be sent there as well.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close