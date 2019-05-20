JACKSONVILLE - Nancy Shivar Hunnings, 80, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hunnings was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lee Hunnings I; and her son, Don Lee "Donnie" Hunnings II.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Hunnings Huffman of Jacksonville; two brothers, Troy Shivar Jr. and Johnny Shivar, both of Jacksonville; four sisters, Cynthia Barber, Bernice Marshburn, Sharon Jarman, all of Jacksonville and Mary Zunk of Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1 ½ hours prior to the service on Thursday.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019