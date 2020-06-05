Or Copy this URL to Share

PINK HILL - Nancy Howard Jones, 73, of Pink Hill died June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Howard family cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors includes sons, Randy and Linwood Jones, both of Trenton; daughter, Joyce Edward of Pink Hill; brothers, James Howard of Deep Run, Edward Howard; and sister, Dorothy Howard, both of Jones County.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



