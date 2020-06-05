Nancy Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINK HILL - Nancy Howard Jones, 73, of Pink Hill died June 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Howard family cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors includes sons, Randy and Linwood Jones, both of Trenton; daughter, Joyce Edward of Pink Hill; brothers, James Howard of Deep Run, Edward Howard; and sister, Dorothy Howard, both of Jones County.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved