Nancy Stevens King, 87, of Jacksonville, passed away at her home on Friday morning, April 3, 2020.
There will be a private memorial service at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church by Father Bert Eaton at a later date.
Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Stevens Rivenbark and step father Gilbert Moore Rivenbark. She is survived by her husband, Robert Edward King Jr.; sons, Robert Edward King III and wife Dana King and Gilbert Stevens King and wife Elizabeth P. King; four grandchildren, Joseph Robert King, Claire L. Luft, John Stevens King, and Gilbert Edward King; and four great-grandchildren, Sebastian Luft, Hendrix Luft, Kensington King, and Ryker King.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter By The Sea Episcopal Church, 503 Broad St., Swansboro NC 28584.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020