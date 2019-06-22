Nancy Jane Manning, 82, of Jacksonville died June 19, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Francis A. Manning of the home; sons, Alfred Manning of Deland, Florida, Thomas Manning of Charleston, South Carolina, Robert Manning of Augusta, Georgia; daughters, Patty Manning, Terry Manning,both of Jacksonville; brother, Arthur Seddon of Seattle; and sisters, Lilia Crandle of Anaheim, California, Margaret, Wheeler of Brownsville, Oregon.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service and other times at the home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 22 to June 23, 2019