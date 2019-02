Jacksonville - Nancy Wilkins Oldham, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Carolina Rivers in Jacksonville.She was born June 24, 1954, in Pender County, NC; daughter of the late James Elmo and Sunie Johnson Wilkins.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at 2:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday February 24, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved being with her family.She is survived by daughter, Amanda Butucel (Peter) of Quantico, VA; son, Neill Oldham of Jacksonville; grandson, Peter John Butucel IV; sister, Margaret Henson of Charlottte; and brother, John Wilkins of Watha.She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Oldham; and sister, Karen Polk.Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.