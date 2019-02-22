Jacksonville - Nancy Wilkins Oldham, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Carolina Rivers in Jacksonville.
She was born June 24, 1954, in Pender County, NC; daughter of the late James Elmo and Sunie Johnson Wilkins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at 2:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday February 24, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved being with her family.
She is survived by daughter, Amanda Butucel (Peter) of Quantico, VA; son, Neill Oldham of Jacksonville; grandson, Peter John Butucel IV; sister, Margaret Henson of Charlottte; and brother, John Wilkins of Watha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Oldham; and sister, Karen Polk.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019