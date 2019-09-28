BEULAVILLE -- Nancy Miller Pierce, 80, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include: son, Walt Pierce of Cary; daughter, Tonya Powers of Wallace; sisters, Theresa Hussey and Gearldean Murray, both of Beulaville; and brother, Guy Miller of Beulaville.
Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019