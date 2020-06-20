Nancy Preisach

Nancy Ruth Preisach, 80, of Swansboro has passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She loved to sing and was a member of the choir at her church. She loved Sunday service and all the church functions. She adored her three grandchildren and referred to them as " Greys angels." She is survived by her sons, Michael, Mark and Dale Preisach; daughter, Dana Warren; and grandchildren, Dylan, Nicolette and Elizabeth Cronauer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



