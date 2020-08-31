Nancy Sellers

JACKSONVILLE - Nancy Satsuki Sellers, 93, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Aug 30, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gordon Sellers; her three sons, Michael Sellers of Virginia Beach, VA, Jack Sellers of Honolulu, HI, Edward Sellers of Bluffton, SC; two daughters, Lynn Volpe of Silver Spring, MD, Emily Pate of Hubert, NC, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Selly Cason and Mildred Pope, both of Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BVL Fund, 10760 Brewer House Rd., Rockville, MD 20852 or the Wounded Warriors
Battalion–East, Charitable Giving Section, 1998 Hill Avenue, MCB Quantico, VA 22134.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.