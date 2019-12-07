CHINQUAPIN -- Nannie Williams Marshburn, 101, of Chinquapin died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday is Monday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Interment will be held at Jim Jones Cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include: daughters, Nadine Torrans of Chinquapin and Aleta Miller of Texas; sons Stanley Marshburn of Raleigh and Thomas Marshburn of Chinquapin.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019