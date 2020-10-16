1/
Naomi Lilley
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swansboro - Naomi Gurkin Lilley, 99, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Vidant Edgecombe.
She was born December 17, 1920, in Beaufort County, NC; a daughter to the late John Taylor and Katie Hassel Gurkin.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Craig Hearne officiating burial will follow at Ward Cemetery in Swansboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Naomi was full of compassion and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed time spent with them. Her home was always open to everyone, especially her church and military families. Earlier in life, she worked in the Onslow County School System as a cafeteria worker at Swansboro High School.
She is survived by daughter, Judy Bennett (Bob) of Grassy Creek, NC; daughters-in-law, Margaret Lilley of Williamston, NC and Joan Lilley of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Norman Lilley (Teresa) of Greenville, NC, Michael Kirkman (Mary) of Hubert, Ben DeRosia (Crystal) of SC, Angie Morgan (Drew) of Cary, NC, Neal DeRosia (Lynn) of Cape Carteret, Nathan DeRosia (Eunjee) of SC, Christy Brownley (Matt) of Cape Carteret, Robin DeRosia of AL, Richard Bennett (Clara) of Gloucester, VA, Marsha Westbrook of Jamestown, VA, and Mark Madden (Telia) of Falls Church, VA; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Lilley; sons, Norman Lilley and Carl "Dobby" Lilley; brother, John Taylor Gurkin; and a sister, Florence Fulford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved