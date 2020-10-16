Swansboro - Naomi Gurkin Lilley, 99, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Vidant Edgecombe.
She was born December 17, 1920, in Beaufort County, NC; a daughter to the late John Taylor and Katie Hassel Gurkin.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Craig Hearne officiating burial will follow at Ward Cemetery in Swansboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Naomi was full of compassion and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed time spent with them. Her home was always open to everyone, especially her church and military families. Earlier in life, she worked in the Onslow County School System as a cafeteria worker at Swansboro High School.
She is survived by daughter, Judy Bennett (Bob) of Grassy Creek, NC; daughters-in-law, Margaret Lilley of Williamston, NC and Joan Lilley of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Norman Lilley (Teresa) of Greenville, NC, Michael Kirkman (Mary) of Hubert, Ben DeRosia (Crystal) of SC, Angie Morgan (Drew) of Cary, NC, Neal DeRosia (Lynn) of Cape Carteret, Nathan DeRosia (Eunjee) of SC, Christy Brownley (Matt) of Cape Carteret, Robin DeRosia of AL, Richard Bennett (Clara) of Gloucester, VA, Marsha Westbrook of Jamestown, VA, and Mark Madden (Telia) of Falls Church, VA; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Lilley; sons, Norman Lilley and Carl "Dobby" Lilley; brother, John Taylor Gurkin; and a sister, Florence Fulford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.