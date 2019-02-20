Nathaniel James Jr., 49, of Jacksonville died Feb. 16, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Survivors include children, Nathaniel James III, Alexus James of Wallace; brother, Gregory James of Dudley; and sisters, Pamela Sutton of Rose Hill, Josephine James of Beulaville, Donnetta Lanier of Warsaw.
Viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
