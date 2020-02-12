Nedra Lawan Ewing, 52, of Jacksonville died Feb. 7, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke AME Zion Church, Maysville with interment following at White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Desmond Kinsey; daughter, Sasha A. Ewing-Johnson; parents, Albert L. Ewing and Geraldine F. Ewing; brother, Matthew Ewing; and sister, Kameshia Ewing-House.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends at 208 Foy Street, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020