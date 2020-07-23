Netha M. Lanier, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Netha was born December 22, 1922, in Muddy Creek near Lyman in Duplin County, North Carolina. Netha was the daughter of Gertrude (Gertie) and Duncan (Dunk) Lanier. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husbands, William Frederick Ervin Jr. and Kenneth Cameron Lanier; son, Kenneth Cameron Lanier Jr.; brother, Owen Quincy (OQ) Lanier; sisters, Peachie Hunter and Norma Russ. Netha is survived by her son, Wayne Kelly Ervin; grandson, Sean K. Ervin and his wife Melissa; great-grandchildren, Lily, Riley and Jack; sister, Amy Pierce; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Netha was a beautiful lady inside and out. Netha was a part of the greatest generation as a wife to two husbands who served during World War II. Netha knew hard times of the great depression. She knew what it was to work hard from picking strawberries all day to make a dollar. She worked in tobacco when tobacco was king and during the yearly hog killings in Duplin County. Netha left Muddy Creek in the early 1950's and moved to Jacksonville. She was employed by Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company for many years and later was a telephone operator at Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station. She was also a volunteer with Onslow hospital auxiliary for many years. Netha enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and canning vegetables with her sisters. She always wanted to be busy. Netha was a good southern cook and known for making biscuits, red velvet cakes, lemon pies and fruitcakes at Christmas time. Netha and her sister Amy Pierce were as close as anyone could be. They were always together, when you saw Netha, you saw Amy and the two loved each other dearly. Every Tuesday was a favorite day in her later years as she loved to go out to lunch and shop with her sisters and nieces. She also loved getting her hair and nails done with her great niece on Friday at Volume Salon.
One of the proudest times for Netha was to see her two sons graduate from high school and go to college. She loved her sons dearly; they were her pride and joy. Another blessing was the birth of her only grandson, Sean. It always made her so happy when her grandson and family came to visit. Netha was a member of the Covenant Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville. Services will be provided by Rev. Dr. Tyler Taber of Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant ARP Church, 106 Plantation Blvd. Jacksonville, NC 28540.
