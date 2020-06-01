Or Copy this URL to Share

Nicholas C. Matthews, 33, of Jacksonville died May 27, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home.

Survivors include parents, Argenette and Courtney Walters; children, Amya Matthews, Nariah Matthews, Jahmere Nicholas Matthews, all of Jacksonville; sisters, Talisha Robinson of Kileen, Texas, Carla N. Stowbridge of Okinawa, Japan; brothers, Courtney T. Walters, Brandon R. Walters, both of Alexandria of Alexandria, Virginia, Joshua D. Walters of Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.



